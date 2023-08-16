James Gunn shows solidarity with the ‘Blue Beetle’ battalion by showing up at the premiere

The heads of DC Studios were out to support the first of their heroes.

DC’s latest film, Blue Beetle, has held its premiere, and of course the two heads of the studio were out to show their support. The debut of this character marks the debut of the first hero in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU as the studio now tries to put the spectacular box office bombs of the past behind it and move forward.

Gunn and Safran are out and flying the flag for their studio, with Gunn posting his attendance on Instagram’s answer to Twitter, Threads.

Gunn and Safran took over the studio to head its creative direction last year, but of course, there were already projects underway that needed to come out before they could move forward with their own vision. Blue Beetle is a part of the DC Universe that Gunn is working towards though it’s a shame it has been plagued by the actor’s strikes that been that none of the cast can be a part of its marketing.

Though Safran appears to have gone to the effort to look smart, Gunn has opted for a much more casual look, but is still rocking that silver hair.

The film is the first DC superhero flick to center around a Latino family, an underrepresented minority when it comes to the big screen, so for the actors to be tied up due to the rules of the strike (no acting, no promoting, no marketing) is a real shame, but a necessity for the survival of the industry as a whole. It isn’t just Gunn and Safran filling in the gap though, with Latino organizations encouraging their community to show the film some love and celebrate their culture being represented onscreen.

You too can show Blue Beetle some love when it arrives in theatres on Aug. 18.