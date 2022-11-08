James Gunn takes time out from his busy DC schedule to join Mastodon

James Gunn has a lot on his plate. In addition to helming the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie, he’s also the new co-head of Warner Bros’ DC Studios. That doesn’t, however, mean he’s not going to keep up his socials. Recently, he joined the new hot social app Mastodon and potentially teased a new DC baddie.

Gunn tweeted about his new venture into Mastodon, which is fairly ironic because a number of people are leaving Twitter to join the site. His post said “Glad to be here.” and he posted a photo of iconic DC villain Lobo, who’s a very popular comic book character but has yet to appear in a DCEU movie.

The speculation around the post is that Gunn could potentially be setting up Lobo for an appearance in the next Man of Steel movie. In the comics, Lobo is a bounty hunter that’s been a repeat antagonist to Superman (they team up sometimes too), and he has abilities that match the powerful superhero.

Whether or not this happens remains to be seen, but Gunn generally knows what he’s doing when it comes to things like this. There’s very little chance he just posted Lobo for no reason at all.

So what’s Mastodon? It was launched back in 2016 as a “decentralized social media space,” according to a message by founder Eugen Rochko. He said created it when he heard the site “might get sold to another controversial billionaire.”

“Among, of course, other reasons such as all the terrible product decisions Twitter had been making at that time. … And now, it has finally come to pass, and for the same reasons masses of people are coming to Mastodon.”

We’ll keep you posted on this one as it develops.