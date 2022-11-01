James Gunn draws inspiration from Superman on his first day at the new job

Superhero savant James Gunn started his new job as co-head of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios today, and he used a DC tentpole character for inspiration.

Gunn took to Twitter and posted an old Superman comic with the caption “First day, new job.” It’s a retro throwback to the character’s origins and also a subtle way of saying he’s having some “fun” in his new position.

Whether it’s completely in jest (probable) or an actual cry for help (less probable) the tweet has people excited about the future of the DCEU. “I wish you the best luck and the least corporate meddling,” one person said.

“Can’t wait to see what kind of “Mad Scientist” DCU stories you’re going to crank out!” someone else replied. People are pumped, including Superman himself Henry Cavill. In an interview with IGN, Cavill revealed he was excited about the prospect of working with Gunn.

“I have not met James yet. I’m looking very forward to meeting him. He’s clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I’m very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together.”

The two are going to meet very soon, as there are abundant rumors that Warner Bros. is currently developing a sequel to Man of Steel. Gunn, of course, has an incredible superhero pedigree in both the DCEU and MCU.

He’s responsible for three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad and a number of others. There are probably some really cool things on the horizon over at Warner Bros., and we’ll keep you posted about any developments.