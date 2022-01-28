James Gunn teases a bigger, darker ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy series has always been viewed as the most light-hearted, comedic, and wacky corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if the stories have featured plenty in the way of significant personal and dramatic stakes.

Despite The Empire Strikes Back setting the template that much franchise fare still relies on over 40 years later, not every blockbuster sequel is obligated to get darker with each passing installment. However, the filmmaker teased during a recent appearance on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast that things are about to get more serious than we’ve ever seen.

“It’s big; it’s so, so big and dark and different from what people might be expecting it to be. I’m aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks… not always. I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story.”

Having confirmed once again that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of both his association with the band of the intergalactic adventures, and this particular iteration of the team, Gunn will be looking to ensure he draws a line under his trilogy in the most spectacular and fitting fashion possible.

It’s very unlikely that Marvel Studios abandons the Guardians entirely once Gunn is out of the picture, because the characters are simply too popular and marketable to be left sitting on the sidelines gathering dust, but once the threequel arrives in May 2023, the cosmic misfits face a new and uncertain future as part of the shared superhero mythology.