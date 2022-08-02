With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 still about a year away from coming to theaters, writer-director James Gunn is teasing an Easter egg for the forthcoming movie in the franchise’s first installment.

Gunn took to Twitter Tuesday to announce he would be “putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in GotG Vol 1 until after Vol 3 is released, because I don’t want to affect anyone’s enjoyment of Vol 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry!”

I'm putting an official moratorium on responding to guesses about the Easter egg in GotG Vol 1 until after Vol 3 is released, because I don't want to affect anyone's enjoyment of Vol 3 if by some chance someone gets the whole thing. Sorry! 🪺 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

It was not long until Gunn broke his own rule, however, and responded to one fan’s sarcastic guess that the 1980s puppet and sitcom star, Alf, would appear in Vol. 3.

Who leaked this? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

In terms of what we do know about Vol. 3, Gunn and exclusive clips at San Diego Comic-Con have revealed the movie will involve a bit more about the back story for Bradley Cooper’s Rocket. The sentient raccoon has been a staple in the series since the first film, even as his background has remained somewhat mysterious.

We also know the movie will feature two newcomers: Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji’s The High Evolutionary.

As far as fan predictions go, one tradition in each Guardians movie is that a prominent main character perishes in every installment. In the first film, Vin Diesel’s Groot sacrifices himself so the rest of the team survives, even though he would eventually sprout an offspring known as baby Groot in the second film. In Vol. 2, Michael Rooker’s Yondu makes the ultimate sacrifice to save Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord. Therefore, there’s been much speculation that Rocket may be the next hero amongst the Guardians to bid the team adieu. Are there any clues about Rocket’s sacrifice in Vol. 3 foreshadowed in Vol. 1? Guess we’ll have to hunt and peck for ourselves to find out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5.