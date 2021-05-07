James Gunn Teases Multiple Post-Credits Scenes In The Suicide Squad

Ever since Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury showed up at the end of Iron Man to tell Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark about the Avengers Initiative, fans have come to expect big budget blockbusters to conclude with a post-credits scene. Even if the creative team hasn’t promised them one, audiences will still stick around to the bitter end just in case, and have also been known to voice their disappointment on occasion if it doesn’t happen.

It’s become a standard part of franchise filmmaking these days, and sometimes movies even sneak in two or three stingers to send people home happy, which is looking like it might be the case for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. As you can see below, in a recent social media exchange with a fan, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was asked about a post-credits scene, and his response certainty hints that there’s going to be plenty to hang around for once the narrative wraps itself up.

“A”? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2021

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

Click to skip

























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had five additional scenes scattered throughout the end credits, so this is hardly going to be uncharted territory, and there’s also John Cena’s Peacemaker spinoff on its way to HBO Max early next year, meaning that some of the connective tissue could realistically be laid out once the remaining members of Task Force X have completed their objective.

The Suicide Squad is coming to theaters and HBO Max in August, and if the trailers are any indication, it’s going to be the wildest installment in the DCEU yet by quite some distance, with the R-rating letting Gunn completely off the leash in a decision that’s set to pay off spectacularly if the comic book adaptation lives up to expectations.