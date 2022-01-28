Arguably the biggest question fans have before a new James Gunn superhero project comes out is “what’s the soundtrack going to be?”.

Ever since the first Guardians of the Galaxy, the Suicide Squad filmmaker has delivered some of the greatest needle-drops in comic book movie history, often giving a classic song a new lease of life in the process. With that in mind, fans are obviously desperate to know what’s coming in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn’s not ready to reveal any specific tracks just yet, but he has confirmed that there will be a big change to the songs chosen for the threequel. The first two Guardians movies featured tunes Star-Lord’s much-missed mom had put on the two “Awesome Mix” tapes she’d made for her son as a boy.

At the end of Vol. 2, though, Peter Quill got his hands on a Zune, hinting that we’ll be getting music from up until the early aughts next time.

In an interview with Billboard, Gunn confirmed that Vol. 3‘s songs will not be chosen by Meredith Quill, so they could be of a wider range of genre and taste than what’s come before:

“Yeah, I just came from the set right now… Just that it comes from the brown Zune that Yondu gave to Peter Quill. They aren’t chosen by his mother, I can tell you that.”

As Gunn reminds us, Guardians 3 is now knee-deep in production, after being delayed for a number of years. Nebula star Karen Gillan recently hyped getting the chance to work with the director again, discussing how he likes to keep things “loose and free” on set, allowing the cast to improvise and make the whole thing feel like an indie movie shoot.

Meanwhile, franchise newcomer Chukwudi Iwuji — who first worked with Gunn on DC’s Peacemaker — has praised the filmmaker’s commitment to making his sets drama-free zones.

As for the music, fans will have to keep guessing which songs will turn up on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack. We’ve got a long while to theorize, too, seeing as it won’t be in theaters until May 2023.