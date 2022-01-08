James Gunn tells fans he doesn’t want to be in charge of the DCEU

One of the most recurring and entirely valid criticisms of the DCEU is that the franchise has never adopted a unified approach to its storytelling.

Part of that was down to the revolving door of executives placed in charge of the superhero series at various points until Walter Hamada assumed control, even if matters weren’t helped by the SnyderVerse being abandoned in the wake of Justice League. Not every interconnected saga necessarily needs a Kevin Feige figure steering the ship, but it can often help.

Plenty of fans have backed the idea of seeing James Gunn adopt a larger role within the overall DCEU, but the filmmaker has taken to Twitter to reveal it’s something that doesn’t interest him in the slightest.

Thanks for that compliment… but I would never want Walt (at DC) or Kevin (at Marvel’s) job. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 7, 2022

Zack Snyder was the original architect of the DCEU, while Joss Whedon occupied a similar role throughout Phase Two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Neither of them are part of those respective properties anymore, with the latter a huge driving force behind the former’s universe being cast to the side in a cruelly ironic twist of fate.

Gunn is much more interested in developing projects for himself, as he should be given that’s his job at the end of the day, but at least he’s been vocal in his desires to stick around the DCEU for a little longer.