James Gunn has trolled Marvel fans with a new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set pic that “reveals” our first look at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock. While much about the upcoming cosmic threequel remains under wraps, we know that Adam (a character fans have been waiting to see in the MCU for years now) — will finally make his franchise debut in the film, as played by We’re the Millers star Poulter.

To date, though, we’ve yet to see a glimpse of him in character as Warlock. But Gunn has offered us a twisted tease with this new photo fresh from the set. “I was taking a photo of me & Adam Warlock on the set of [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] and somehow this is what I got,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter, along with an extremely blurry look at… is that a chin? A thumb covering the camera? I got nothing.

Try and decipher the pic for yourself via the tweet below:

I was taking a photo of me & Adam Warlock on the set of #GotGVol3 and somehow this is what I got. 😳 #CosmicPowers pic.twitter.com/1Ew3spDKf6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2022

Gunn knows what he’s doing with this tease. There’s probably nothing at all that’s spoilery in it, but you can be sure that fans will spend an extensive amount of time analyzing the image for any possible hint at what Adam will look like on-screen. In the comics, the mega-powerful hero — he’s the one who has the Mind Stone, not Vision, in the source material — has golden skin and a red and blue super-suit.

Adam’s arrival was teased in one of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s post-credits scenes, in which Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha, the queen of the Sovereign, revealed that she’d created a super-being to destroy Star-Lord and his gang. Whether Poulter’s Warlock ends up being an antagonist or an ally in the next movie remains to be seen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2023. In the meantime, watch out for a big announcement this Monday.