James Gunn trolls fans with first look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn has trolled fans with a “first look” at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Production on the cosmic threequel has been underway for the past couple of months, and Marvel fans are desperate to get some glimpse at the movie, seeing as it’s been five years and counting since Star-Lord and his team’s last solo outing. But as we’re still a ways from getting a proper sneak peek, Gunn has been having fun at fans’ expense on social media.

“Shooting this shot now,” the director captioned a recent photo he posted to Twitter. But while that might promise a behind-the-scenes pic from the set, Gunn actually shared a hilariously basic storyboard from the film. If you can’t tell by the character’s antennae, we’re pretty sure this is supposed to be Mantis, as Gunn tagged star Pom Klementieff in the image.

So there you have it, folks, thanks to this post we now know that Mantis will scream at one point in Guardians 3. Or maybe just open her mouth in surprise. Or possibly turn into an axolotl fish. We’re not really sure.

This sketchy storyboard is pretty much all Gunn can show us at this point, as Marvel is still dedicated to keeping spoilers under lock and key. Gamora actress Zoe Saldana was forced to remove a video from Instagram earlier this week after it featured her reading a production binder — she later re-uploaded the video with some edits.

The main gang — which also includes Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan — is joined in their final adventure by Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker‘s Chukwudi Iwuji in an undisclosed role, though fans think he might be playing the High Evolutionary, Rocket’s creator and the expected villain of the piece.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 isn’t due in theaters until May 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney Plus later this year, however.