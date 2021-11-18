James Gunn would pay to see this Batman movie come to life

What if…virtuoso Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar made a Batgirl film? That’s a proposal that at least one director who already has his foot in the DC Extended Universe would pay money to see.

The news comes to us from none other than Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn’s Twitter account that Almodóvar has actually expressed interest in doing a Batgirl movie. He was quoted as saying in Variety: “I would like to do something with Batgirl, but I would have to do it my own way.”

That was a proposal Gunn, for one, wanted to see happen. Gunn would be in the know about what might make an intriguing DCEU film, after all, since he helmed the critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad as well as its forthcoming accompanying spinoff for HBO Max Peacemaker.

I’d pay to see that. https://t.co/09hOpKEgZK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 17, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff — who plays Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — even threw her support behind the rhetorical project, saying in response to Gunn’s post: “Oh my god yes.”

Oh my god yes — Pom Klementieff (@PomKlementieff) November 17, 2021

As cool as a Klementieff take on Batgirl sounds, that aspect of our dream cast isn’t likely to occur since DCEU already has its Barbara Gordon, revealed in last month’s FanDome to be played by In the Heights star Leslie Grace, which we’ll admit certainly sounds like an awesome choice as well.

The door is still open in our hearts for Almodóvar to helm a future installment of the franchise, however, which we hope Warner Brothers will seriously consider, given his masterful films, such as Bad Education, All About My Mother, and Talk to Her.

The forthcoming Batgirl movie, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we do know it will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max.