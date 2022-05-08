James Gunn wouldn’t make more ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies if he was offered them

James Gunn responds to fans asking if he would come back to the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise in the future.

Guardians of the Galaxy was a bit of a dark horse when it hit cinemas in 2014. It was a risk for Marvel to use adapt a lesser-known property, but one that paid off, in no small part thanks to director James Gunn. The filmmaker has helmed all three movies, including a holiday special to be released this year, with shooting on Vol. 3 very recently coming to an end.

The director shared an emotional farewell on Twitter, sharing in numerous tweets his love for the cast and crew, and the fact that they still have a long road ahead of them in regards to post-production.

It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

One fan asked if the director would come back to continue directing the motley space crew, to which Gunn replied “I’ve made the three I’ve made on my own terms. This is the end of this story and of this team.”

We may see some of the Guardians finishing their stories within the MCU in the final installment of the trilogy, but others could find themselves joining another team or going off on their own solo adventures, similar to Loki and his Disney Plus miniseries.

James Gunn still has plenty of superhero stories to tell, though, as he’ll continue working with DC on a number of projects, including a second season of Peacemaker and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller spinoff.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters May 5, 2023. Before that, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will stream on Disney Plus in Dec. 2022.