James Gunn’s DC universe is already recasting potential ‘Fantastic Four’ star Pedro Pascal with a long-term MCU veteran

And yet it would still be a stretch to say this confirms he's our Reed Richards.

We don’t even know if Pedro Pascal‘s MCU future is certain, following reports The Last of Us star was in talks to star in the Fantastic Four reboot, but James Gunn is already eradicating all chances of Pascal ever returning to the DC universe, with a bit of casting that won’t surprise any of his fans.

Deadline is reporting that none other than Sean Gunn, James’ brother and frequent collaborator, is all set to play the role of evil businessman Maxwell Lord in the newly refurbished DCU. Exactly where Sean Gunn — most known to superhero lovers as Kraglin in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy — will make his debut as Lord is unclear, but a cameo in Superman: Legacy isn’t being ruled out. Deadline claims that the character will be referenced in some form in the film, however, before definitely appearing in future DC projects.

Photo via Marvel Studios

It’s only been three years since Maxwell Lord was last on our screens, of course, as Pedro Pascal played the part in Wonder Woman 1984. Although the Patty Jenkins sequel was poorly received overall, and is doomed to be the final film for Gal Gadot’s heroine, Pascal’s casting and portrayal of the somewhat sympathetic Lord was widely viewed as one of its highlights.

Seeing as certain actors from the defunct DCEU are expected to return in Gunn’s regime — including Jason Momoa and Xolo Maridueña — it was vaguely possible that Pascal could be invited back. Especially given his enormous popularity as a performer. However, clearly the actor is not part of Gunn’s plans. Although if that’s because he’s busy working with Marvel as Mr. Fantastic, who can say? Well, Kevin Feige, that’s who.

Fantastic Four and Superman: Legacy actually come out within just a few short months of each other, with Marvel’s reboot of the beloved comic book property that launched its universe releasing on May 6, 2025 and DC’s reboot of the beloved comic book property that launched its universe arriving on July 11, 2025.