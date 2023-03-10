James Gunn’s DCU and the death of the Snyderverse has unearthed the least accurate prediction in the history of the internet

The development of the DC universe on screen over the past decade has gone down a rocky route that literally no one could have predicted, what with the SnyderVerse being snuffed out and James Gunn ultimately taking over the reins. Not to mention Joss Whedon and Dwayne Johnson temporarily looking like the franchise’s saviors at different points before their plans blew up in their faces. No one’s forgiven for not seeing all this coming, then, but this hilariously wayward prediction is still mind-boggling in its inaccuracy.

As one Redditor on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit brought to our attention, a thread from a full eight years ago featured a whole bunch of predictions for the future that will leave your jaw on the floor, because the exact opposite thing happened in every instance — be that to do with the unlikelihood of James Gunn ever boarding DC to the very notion that Batman v Superman wouldn’t be a smash-hit.

The multiple layers of poor prophecizing on display here is truly staggering so let’s unpack it. First off, Batman v Superman was the first misfire that derailed the DCEU and set it on the wrong path, while Zack Snyder did almost make a Star Wars film before reworking it into Netflix’s Rebel Moon. And, needless to say, Disney did let James Gunn go make a DC movie… because they briefly fired him from Marvel. This parting obviously led to him becoming the new grand architect of DC himself.

Like the OP says, eight years is a long time, but probably not even Doctor Fate could have predicted just how much would change in the DC universe over that period.