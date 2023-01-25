‘Rebel Moon’ star was thrilled to be ‘in the trenches’ with Zack Snyder on Netflix’s sci-fi epic

Zack Snyder’s filmography has never been entirely well-received by critics, but few filmmakers in the business boast a more passionate and dedicated following. That’s no doubt going to extend to this year’s Rebel Moon, which is almost guaranteed to become one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever.

After all, Army of the Dead cracked the streaming service’s all-time Top 10 shortly after releasing, and the first chapter in the two-part sci-fi epic inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s classic Seven Samurai also has the curiosity factor that comes from its origins as a Star Wars spinoff, before the Anthology experiment was quietly swept under the rug by Lucasfilm.

Along with his hardy band of supporters, Snyder also has a reputation for being one of the best directors to work with firsthand, and there’s a long list of collaborators to have praised him to the rooftops for their experience working on one of his projects. We can now add Rebel Moon‘s Cleopatra Coleman to the list, after she gushed over her time on set while speaking to Collider.

“There’s really not much that I can say, but I will say that Zack is another director that really enjoys what he does. He comes at it with such enthusiasm, he’s camera operating, he’s in the trenches with everyone, and it’s a fantastical world that he’s created. I think people are gonna really love the action. The actors worked extremely hard on the stunts and it’s going to look really beautiful. It’s gonna be epic. That’s all I can really say. I can’t give it away.”

The downside for subscribers and Snyder diehards alike is that Rebel Moon won’t premiere on Netflix until December 22, but the festive period has proven to be a goldmine when it comes to viewership figures, so there’s no chance it turns out as anything other than a colossal success.