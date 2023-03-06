James Gunn’s social media activity hints that a DCU comeback for Will Smith may not be on the cards

As expected, Chris Rock’s Netflix stand-up special Selective Outrage has been one of pop culture’s biggest talking points all weekend, for reasons that have very little to do with the routine as a whole. Instead, almost all of the focus has fallen on the comedian finally opening up on the infamous Will Smith incident.

The reactions have been polarizing to put it lightly, which is to be expected given Rock’s scorched earth approach to the monologue where he laid into both the Academy Award-winning King Richard star and wife Jada, leading to an outpouring of appreciation, approval, fury, dismay, and outright negativity.

After Emancipation failed to take off as expected – a couple of awards victories now withstanding – Smith has lined up Bad Boys 4 as the next stage in his comeback plan. However, thanks to internet sleuths weaponizing every shred of information disseminated online by James Gunn as a way to try and unravel the DCU’s future, the fact he liked the tweet below could spell bad news for Deadshot.

Chris Rock just slapped Will Smith the right way on stage. pic.twitter.com/eHAWXQlIso — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 5, 2023

Not that there was an overwhelming sense of confidence that the actor would be returning anyway, even if the existence of Peacemaker‘s second season and Viola Davis’ Waller confirms that both David Ayer’s original and Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will remain canon as the new era begins, but if the man in charge appears to be taking Chris Rock’s side online, then maybe he’s not interested in even having a conversation with Smith about Floyd Lawton making a surprise comeback.