Four years after his DCEU debut in Batman V Superman, we’re still waiting to see Ezra Miller in his own solo movie as Barry Allen. Thankfully, the film is finally gearing up for production, with It‘s Andy Muschietti being the one to occupy the director’s chair – after numerous false starts. Fans have been waiting for The Flash to bring the Scarlet Speedster’s mythos to the big screen for the first time, so they should be pretty pleased with what we’re hearing.

We Got This Covered has been told this week that the Rogues, the band of Central City’s biggest thieves and crooks, will appear in the movie. Of course, you can’t have the Rogues without Captain Cold and sure enough, our sources – the same ones who informed us that Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis” and Diana will get her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 – are saying that X-Men star James McAvoy is one name being eyed to play Leonard Snart.

As Flash fans will know, Captain Cold was previously brought to live-action in the Arrowverse, with Wentworth Miller filling the role and becoming a fan favorite in the process. You’d need a great actor to portray Snart in the DCEU, then, so McAvoy would be a strong choice for the character. The Scottish star can play a vicious, evil villain, a charismatic, likeable foe or one that skewers more towards comedy. So whichever direction they want to take him in, McAvoy could do it justice.

The actor has even revealed that he’s open to switching Fox’s Marvel universe for the DC world in the past, commenting that he would prefer to play a villain instead of a hero. It seems like McAvoy would at least entertain talks with Warner Bros. over this role, then, but at this stage, we can’t say whether he’s officially been approached or not. After all, with the current health crisis halting plans to start shooting in April, WB has got some extra time to get the cast together.

