James McAvoy Says He’s Excited For The MCU’s X-Men Reboot

If the rumor mill were to be believed, we’d be seeing James McAvoy returning as Charles Xavier next March when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives. Or maybe it’s Patrick Stewart. Or both. Or neither. That’s the problem with the Marvel Cinematic Universe introducing the idea of alternate realities and fractured timelines; anyone and everyone will be touted for a cameo appearance, and it can’t be ruled in our out.

McAvoy did address a potential comeback down the line, though, saying he’s not too bothered when he’s done almost everything he wanted to do with the character, and the less said about the Hugh Jackman discourse the better. When Marvel Studios eventually firms up plans for its X-Men reboot, it’ll most likely be a completely fresh start to differentiate it as much as possible from the thirteen-film Fox series that only ended last year.

That doesn’t mean that McAvoy isn’t just as excited as the rest of us about seeing it, after admitting in a new interview with ComicBook that he’s got the utmost faith in Marvel to reinvent the property for a new generation.

“Marvel are clever people. They’re so good at putting their stuff together. They’ll figure out where to do it, but that might not involve people who’ve done it before. It might be a complete re-imagining. And as a fan, I’m down for that as well and I’d be excited to see what happens next. If what happens next involves us, then that could be cool, but I’m not sure what way they’re going to go with it, basically. But as a fan, I’m excited to see whatever way they go.”

The MCU has barely put a foot wrong across thirteen years, 25 installments and now a handful of Disney Plus shows, so there’s no reason to expect the franchise to drop the ball when it comes to the X-Men.