MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Rumored Doctor Strange 2 Leak
We won’t know the lay of the Marvel Cinematic Universe land heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for sure until after Spider-Man: No Way Home fades to black in December, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting hyped over the Sorcerer Supreme’s impending solo sequel already.
In terms of concrete information and plot specifics we know next to nothing, but a combination of the acclaimed WandaVision setting the stage and the buzz swirling around No Way Home makes Sam Raimi’s return to the superhero genre one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters on the 2022 calendar.
A leaked image claimed to have revealed the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and while it hasn’t been verified or debunked as of yet, that hasn’t stopped the internet from losing its collective mind at the return of the iconic X-Men figurehead.
It was only recently that another rumor offered James McAvoy up as the returning Charles Xavier, and it’s very unlikely we’re going to get both of them in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For now, then, everything remains completely up in the air in regards to who’s going to show up from where, never mind the what or why, but it’s fun to speculate when literally nothing can be taken off the table just yet.