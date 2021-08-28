Professor X Will Reportedly Be Introduced As A Longtime Friend Of Doctor Strange

Over the last few days, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumor mill has reignited and revved into overdrive, which might have something to do with the multitude of theories making the rounds about the Sorcerer Supreme’s upcoming involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, whether it’s really him or not.

At this stage, we still know next to nothing about Sam Raimi’s reality-bending blockbuster, which means that none of the scuttlebutt can be confirmed or denied. As a result, even the most far-fetched tales may have even the tiniest element of truth to them, such is the veil of secrecy being draped around the project by Kevin Feige and his team.

One of the recurring names to crop up during the latest onslaught of hypothetical plot points is Professor X, who’s been heavily touted to show up in Multiverse of Madness and introduce The Illuminati into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Patrick Stewart revealed a while back that he’d spoken to Feige plenty of times about many things including the X-Men, but tipster Mikey Sutton offers that it’s James McAvoy we’ll be seeing.

According to Sutton, McAvoy’s Charles Xavier will be introduced as a longtime friend of Doctor Strange who isn’t from the canonical X-Men timeline that existed over at Fox, which would of course make him a variant. However, based on the scooper’s information it doesn’t sound as though the Scottish actor has signed on for Multiverse of Madness just yet, which is surely leaving things very late in the day when there’s only a minor batch of reshoots left to take place.