James Wan and Jason Blum agree M3GAN vs. Annabelle would have a clear winner

What is it with the fight club culture surrounding some of horror’s most heinous children’s toys? We previously heard whispers that Chucky, the patron saint of killer dolls, could end up going toe-to-toe with Universal monsters, and that’s assuming that newcomer M3GAN, the murderous robot from the upcoming film of the same name, doesn’t make mincemeat out of his relevancy first.

Now, producers James Wan and Jason Blum are hyping up another killer doll match-up that, according to them, their beloved AI-powered antagonist would have in the bag.

In a recent interview with CBR, Wan and Blum were in agreement that, if M3GAN and The Conjuring franchise’s Annabelle were to find themselves as the subjects of a cage match, M3GAN’s proactive physicality would easily obliterate the stationary Annabelle, whose demonic properties probably wouldn’t have much of an effect on her robotic opponent anyway. As such, the ceramic terror would be a sitting duck.

“This is what I’ll say — the distinguishing difference is M3GAN is a physical doll that gets up and walks around. She’s an AI machine. She can do that. Annabelle is just a doll. She’s a possessed doll. She doesn’t actually hit anyone. It’s the demon that is latched onto her. Yeah, no contest. It’s M3GAN.”

On top of that, M3GAN looks like she can take far more pride in her body count, since she does all the dirty work herself if the film’s trailer is any indication. Perhaps the only circumstance against M3GAN is that she’d be less willing to fight if Cady’s life didn’t depend on it, but, again, from what we’ve seen, M3GAN’s AI just might be capable of escalating to a point where selective murder just becomes her prime directive.

M3GAN will release in theaters on Jan. 6.