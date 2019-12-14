James Wan’s Mortal Kombat Reboot Wraps Filming

MORTAL KOMBAT!!! Sorry, I can’t think of that title without saying or typing it at the proper decibel level. The soundtrack to the original Mortal Kombat film kicked ass and I owned it on cassette. Shows how old I am, right?

Anyways, the OG Mortal Kombat is arguably still the greatest video game adaptation we’ve ever seen. But that’s not saying much considering some of the trash that’s been released since. Whether it’s Max Payne, Doom or Assassin’s Creed, Hollywood has greenlit a lot of embarrassing video game movies. And all of these examples had major stars in them.

There have been signs of life that the genre is beginning to turn things around, though. The recent Tomb Raider reboot was pretty good, Warcraft was surprisingly decent and even Rampage has its moments. But again, the bar is still really low. Still, the genre certainly appears to be trending upwards, which might be why we’re getting a new Mortal Kombat reboot that just wrapped filming this week.

Writer Greg Russo went to Twitter to confirm the wrap while also praising everyone on the production, saying:

Congrats to the amazing cast and crew of #MK2021 on the wrap today! Thank you for being so awesome to work with. The passion and dedication I felt was insane. Hope you get some much needed rest over the holidays! #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/NXuCl6Bi16 — Greg Russo (@WriterRusso) December 13, 2019

The plot of the film is still unknown, but familiar characters will definitely appear, including Liu Kang, Raiden, Sonya Blade and Shang Tsung. Even fighters from Mortal Kombat 3 will show up in the reboot and it’s also going to be the first Mortal Kombat movie with an R rating, which is astounding considering the violence in the games.

In any case, with James Wan producing – which should calm some skeptical fans – things are looking promising for the upcoming project and with any luck, we’ll soon get a trailer now that production has wrapped. Watch this space.