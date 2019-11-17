Mortal Kombat Reboot Will Feature Mortal Kombat 3 Characters

Since the announcement of the Mortal Kombat movie reboot earlier this year (with horror director James Wan attached as a producer), we’ve already learned that the franchise’s most popular characters will be making a return, such as Scorpio, Sub-Zero and Raiden. All your favorites, right? Well, now we’re getting word that the film will also feature champions from Mortal Kombat 3.

This info comes from the writer himself, Greg Russo, who apparently admitted it to a fan on Twitter. While he hasn’t given any details about which characters in particular will appear, folks will no doubt have their own ideas. Nightwolf, maybe? Or perhaps Stryker? How about Sindel? There are lots to choose from, so we’ll be waiting with bated breath to learn more.

What about other Mortal Kombat games, though? If MK3 is being talked about, this may leave the door open for characters from other sequels, too. Then again, from what we can gather, the focus will most likely be on the original MK fighters. But whatever the case, fans will get a kick out of the other choices, so long as the ol’ faves are there.

Mortal Kombat Reboot Set Photo Reveals Classic Arena Location 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

At the time of writing, still very little’s known about the Mortal Kombat reboot other than it’s currently being filmed and has a proposed release date of March 5th, 2021. We’re not sure on the plot just yet, but we can speculate that it would follow the story of the original 1995 movie (wow, has it really been that long?).

Tell us, though, who would you like to see make an appearance in the reboot? Be sure to drop a comment down below and in the meantime, stay tuned as we’ll be keeping an eye on the project and will definitely let you know as soon as the rest of the roster is revealed.