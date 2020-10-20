Jamie Foxx To Play A Vampire Hunter In New Netflix Movie

It looks like Netflix might beat Marvel’s upcoming Blade movie to the punch, as the streaming giant is pushing forward on a new horror-action flick starring Jamie Foxx as a single dad/vampire hunter. Collider revealed the news this Tuesday that the Oscar-winning actor is set to lead Day Shift, which comes from the filmmakers behind the likes of Fast & Furious and John Wick.

J.J. Perry is due to make his directorial debut with the project, following his well known work as a second unit director and stunt coordinator for the hit movies mentioned above and many more. The production actually marks a major John Wick reunion, too, as producer Chad Stahelski and screenwriters Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten are also veterans of that franchise.

According to Collider, Day Shift follows Foxx as “a hard-working, blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income — hunting and killing vampires.”

Producer Shaun Redick said the following in a statement:

“Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology — the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie. We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring.”

Meanwhile, Stahelski explained why Perry is the perfect choice to helm the project, saying:

“I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time. His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

Of course, this is just the latest collaboration between Foxx and Netflix. Original superhero movie Project Power, co-starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, debuted over the summer and went down a storm with subscribers, and he’s got They Cloned Tyrone and TV series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me still to come on the platform. He’s a busy guy in general, too, as Pixar movie Soul drops on Disney Plus in December and the actor’s also due to appear in 2021’s Spider-Man 3 for Marvel. Not to mention he’s got a few more in-development projects all at various stages as well.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in this new Netflix movie? Let us know in the comments section below and watch this space for more.