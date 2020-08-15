Jamie Foxx’s New Superhero Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

With theaters around the world having had their doors locked since March, Netflix‘s lineup of original movies have stepped up to the plate to act as this summer’s substitute for heading down to your local multiplex to check out the latest big budget blockbuster on opening day, and for the most part, they’ve delivered.

Ignoring the abjectly awful The Last Days of American Crime, the streaming service has been on a great run over the last few months when it comes to their in-house content, offering something for everyone across a multitude of genres. Viewing numbers across every platform have gone through roof during the Coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive that four of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies ever have all been released since March.

The latest addition that looks set to draw in huge numbers is Project Power, the $85 million superhero thriller that debuted yesterday and has already been dominating the online conversation. Reviews have generally been kind, with praise being lavished on leads Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback, although the general consensus seems to be that the story never takes full advantage of the unique premise.

Project Power is exactly the kind of action-packed weekend entertainment that the summer has long been renowned for though, and with theater doors still shut, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find that the latest from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman has already rocketed to the top of Netflix‘s most-watched movies and most-watch overall lists, and there’s every chance it will be staying there for a while yet.

The world-building and mythology ideally lends itself to the idea of further adventures, too, and if Project Power can come close to the same levels of success enjoyed by Extraction and The Old Guard, then it will no doubt find itself having a sequel announced in the near future.