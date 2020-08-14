The Internet Is Going Crazy For Netflix’s New Superhero Movie

Netflix dropped their latest blockbuster original today – Project Power, a superhero action movie with some significant Marvel and DC pedigree behind it. Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises) star and The Batman‘s Mattson Tomlin penned the script. With comic book films not hitting theaters this summer as they should’ve done, there was a lot of hype for this one in the build-up to its release.

Now that it’s arrived, as of this Friday morning, the internet seems to be digging it quite a bit. It’s going down a treat with most viewers who love the high-concept premise and its fresh take on a crowded genre. Not all are pleased, as others feel it doesn’t live up to its potential, but the general consensus is that it’s another winner for Netflix.

As per its synopsis, Project Power sees a former soldier (Foxx) team up with a cop (Gordon-Levitt) to find the source behind a dangerous pill that provides temporary superpowers. And here are just a few of the reactions going around on Twitter.

Some highly recommend it!

#ProjectPower was maddd funnn throughout. Netflix touched the right cords with this rightly done popcorn flick. The lighting & the VFX were sooooo goood & aesthetic. JGL was under utilised like always nonetheless a decent watch.

Recommended!!! pic.twitter.com/QXBhnlik7P — Javed (@Highonfilmss) August 14, 2020

Others were impressed by how it touches on real-world themes.

Don't let this one go over your heads. From Netflix's 'Project Power' pic.twitter.com/NxVLt7npIN — Solely Concepts (@SolelyConcepts) August 14, 2020

Whatever side of the fence they’re on, everyone loves Dominique Fishback as Robin, who manages to steal the show away from the two male leads.

Sorry, Gordon-Levitt, you’re not the best Robin in this movie.

When someone asks “Who is the best Robin?”, the only correct answer is her ⬇️. #ProjectPower pic.twitter.com/5Aj9CRf5QI — 𝚓𝚊𝚍𝚎𝚗 𝚒𝚜 𝚠𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@BLCKMAGIXK) August 14, 2020

Again, it seems many were very impressed with Fishback.

#ProjectPower was a 5/10 B Movie version of a super hero film with two actors who deserve better. The highlight was the young lead actor Robin who carried the whole movie. — Dikembe Mofongo🇵🇷 (@BloodmnyPerez) August 14, 2020

i am guessing no one will be shocked by this but #ProjectPower was a mess of a movie…the girl who raps was pretty cool tho, Foxx and JGL were decent — rich schellhase (@richschellhase) August 14, 2020

#ProjectPower is so good definitely a MUST SEE so entertaining. Good story, great acting and action. Jamie’s best action role I’ve seen him in killed it, Joseph Gordon-Levitt always a strong performer and Dominique Fishback has got a very bright future she’s going places 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Andre-Pierre (@AndrePierre__) August 14, 2020

Foxx’s performance was also praised.

Jamie Foxx, what a performance in #ProjectPower sheeeesh. Everyone truthfully. What a fucking movie. — HØLLYWØØD AŮSTÏN (@WhoaitsAustin) August 14, 2020

Some were here for everything Gordon-Levitt got to do.

My #ProjectPower take is that any film in which Joseph Gordon-Levitt channels Clint Eastwood, references THE LOOKOUT, and wears a damn Steve Gleason jersey does not, cannot suck. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hsptgcOWxZ — TheScottToddy (@OGScottieT) August 14, 2020

“Definitely worth checking out.”

#ProjectPower depicts superpowers as eerie and unnatural, as opposed to empowering and cool, which gives the film a distinctive flavor within the now-familiar superhero movie genre. Excellent cast, clever writing, energized direction. Definitely worth checking out! pic.twitter.com/ZmylFwjpJk — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) August 14, 2020

And here’s a few more reactions for good measure:

PROJECT POWER ❤️ ON NETFLIX — Ghost👻 (@Inamorato18) August 14, 2020

@iamjamiefoxx This movie is everything. Project Power is a must see movie on Netflix. Congrats! ❤️ — YOLANDA (@YOLANDADESIRE) August 14, 2020

Netflix did their damn thing with Project Power😍👏🏾👏🏾 — Mika🧚🏾‍♀️ (@_MikMik__) August 14, 2020

I enjoyed Project Power, y’all should check it out in Netflix. — Alexisss (@RealAlexisRose) August 14, 2020

project power on Netflix was good! I hope they do more with this idea! They really just made a whole new franchise! — Moesha's Diary 📔 (@TheRealJayCee__) August 14, 2020

Going by the way the plot leaves some big questions unanswered, it’s likely that Netflix is looking to make a franchise out of this one. Whether a sequel gets off the ground or not, though, depends on whether enough subscribers stream it. But tell us, have you seen Project Power yet? If so, what did you make of it? Join the conversation in the comments section.