The Internet Is Going Crazy For Netflix’s New Superhero Movie

By 34 mins ago
Netflix dropped their latest blockbuster original today – Project Powera superhero action movie with some significant Marvel and DC pedigree behind it. Jamie Foxx (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises) star and The Batman‘s Mattson Tomlin penned the script. With comic book films not hitting theaters this summer as they should’ve done, there was a lot of hype for this one in the build-up to its release.

Now that it’s arrived, as of this Friday morning, the internet seems to be digging it quite a bit. It’s going down a treat with most viewers who love the high-concept premise and its fresh take on a crowded genre. Not all are pleased, as others feel it doesn’t live up to its potential, but the general consensus is that it’s another winner for Netflix.

As per its synopsis, Project Power sees a former soldier (Foxx) team up with a cop (Gordon-Levitt) to find the source behind a dangerous pill that provides temporary superpowers. And here are just a few of the reactions going around on Twitter.

Some highly recommend it!

Others were impressed by how it touches on real-world themes.

Whatever side of the fence they’re on, everyone loves Dominique Fishback as Robin, who manages to steal the show away from the two male leads.

Sorry, Gordon-Levitt, you’re not the best Robin in this movie.

Again, it seems many were very impressed with Fishback.

Foxx’s performance was also praised.

Some were here for everything Gordon-Levitt got to do.

“Definitely worth checking out.”

And here’s a few more reactions for good measure:

Project Power

Going by the way the plot leaves some big questions unanswered, it’s likely that Netflix is looking to make a franchise out of this one. Whether a sequel gets off the ground or not, though, depends on whether enough subscribers stream it. But tell us, have you seen Project Power yet? If so, what did you make of it? Join the conversation in the comments section.

