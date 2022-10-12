Jamie Lee Curtis explains why she won’t watch any ‘Halloween’ movie if she’s not in it

Appearing Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jamie Lee Curtis admitted that she would not watch any of the Halloween films if she wasn’t in them – but her reasoning is difficult to argue against.

The star of the films also admitted, with Kimmel‘s urging, that her character already died in the series. Kimmel said, “In horror movies, nobody really ever dies. I think your character was killed to death in one of these Halloween movies. Yes?”

Jamie Lee answered, “I think so. Hard to remember.”

Laurie Strode did indeed die in Halloween: Resurrection, but the next film, the 2018 Halloween movie, is considered a direct sequel to the 1978 original that ignored everything in between.

In order to definitively conclude that this will indeed be her last film in the franchise, Kimmel offered a contract for Jamie Lee Curtis to sign which seals the deal, albeit in playful fashion.

After Curtis discussed how brutal the scenes end up appearing onscreen, Kimmel curiously asked, “Would you not go see the Halloween movies if you were in them?”

The actress strongly responded, “No, I wouldn’t.”

The answer surprised Kimmel, to which Jamie Lee Curtis explained that she doesn’t choose to subject herself to that level of tension.

Less tense were the other subjects that Kimmel and Curtis tackled, including the actress being naked and a story she told, which can be watched in the video above, about owning a butt plug and not knowing what it was, reminding us all that such awkward conversations always seem to find their way onto Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The alleged finale of the series, Halloween Ends, will premiere in theaters this Friday, October 14, but it will also stream on Peacock.