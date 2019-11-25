Jamie Lee Curtis Says Parents Who Show Their Kids Halloween Are The Worst Humans

We all know kids watch horror films. No matter how much responsible adults try to warn them against such R-rated flicks, chances are they’ll just want to watch them more. We’re not here to blame. We were young once, too, after all.

With that in mind, Halloween “Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis – who recently celebrated her 61st birthday – spoke out about how she doesn’t want children to be exposed to the classic horror series. Now, it appears she’s gone one further in a recent appearance on CinemaBlend’s podcast.

According to the outlet, Curtis has been rather blunt about how she feels towards parents who allow their children to watch Halloween. She addressed concerns that young kids wouldn’t be able to handle the film’s depictions of violence and seems dumbfounded when parents express their delight that their children are fans.

I’m not demeaning children or saying they can’t handle (violence), but it’s the truth… When I go out to talk about Halloween, even when I was doing book tours for books for children, I would have people come… They will stand there with their five-year-old kid, and say to me, ‘My Bobby loves Halloween, Don’t you Bobby?’… and I look at them and I have the meanest, meanest JLC are-you-out-of-your-f*cking-mind look of you are the worst human being on the planet that you would show your child Halloween. I have kind of a strong opinion, as you can tell, about when is correct and incorrect to expose a child to that stuff.

Those are some pretty strong words from Curtis. She also added that there are many films which are too “sophisticated” for children to be exposed to. That’s not to say she’s decrying the franchise as a whole – or horror pics in general – but her concerns may ring true with other parents whose kids are watching violent movies.

It’s no secret that Halloween is an absolute classic in the slasher horror flick genre though, equalled only by the likes of Nightmare On Elm Street and Friday The 13th. The original Halloween film came out over forty years ago and still remains one of the most respected and beloved horror movies to this day.

Speaking of which, the next sequel, Halloween Kills, has now finished production and is scheduled for release on October 16th, 2020. Halloween Ends (which was originally going to be filmed back-to-back alongside Kills), meanwhile, is due out on October 15th, 2021.