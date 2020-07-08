Jamie Lee Curtis Promises Halloween Kills Will Be Worth The Wait

It’s another film industry casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Halloween Kills, the upcoming twelfth instalment in the Halloween franchise, has been delayed by one year, and star Jamie Lee Curtis is (in her own words) as disappointed as anyone.

The actress gave the following response to the news on Twitter, promising that the film “will be worth the wait”:

I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie the David has created from the characters that John and Debra created Is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait.

As you’ll have surely heard, the decision to delay Halloween Kills was born out of a desire not to compromise its theatrical release. It’s a deeply regrettable but unavoidable consequence of the pandemic’s disruptive effects. I’ve long since lost count of the number of movies and shows that have had to be parked as a result. Blockbusters such as Wonder Woman 1984, horror sequels such as A Quiet Place Part II (and this), Free Guy…actually I can probably wait for that one. Still, it’s been a stinking way to start a new decade for cinephiles.

As for the new premiere date for this one, the date to put in your diary is October 15th, 2021. That’s the same month we finally (and I mean finally) get to see Matt Reeves’ The Batman as well. The keen-eyed among you will also have noted that the sequel to Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends, has also been pushed back a year into October 2022. God forbid the pandemic is still ongoing by then. OK, that’s enough terrifying prospects for one day.

Bummed out by the news that we’ve got another year to wait until we can see Halloween Kills? You may also be simultaneously excited by Jamie Lee Curtis’ enthusiasm for the movie. Either way, drop a comment with your thoughts on the story below.