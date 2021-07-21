Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Ends Could Be Her Last Outing As Laurie Strode

In the horror genre, the killers and creatures are almost always the main selling point of the major franchises, and the mere mortals in the story largely tend to be positioned as cannon fodder that exist solely to be dispatched in a variety of gory and inventive ways. Of course, that definitely isn’t the case with Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic Laurie Strode, and the actress has proved to be just as integral to the success of Halloween as Michael Myers.

She’s arguably the most famous horror character that doesn’t indulge in crazed murder sprees, and Curtis’ string of performances have become so popular that she’s basically the Ellen Ripley of Haddonfield. Having returned with a bang in David Gordon Green’s 2018 hybrid of sequel and reboot, Laurie will be back on our screens this October in Halloween Kills, with the trilogy being brought to a close twelve months later in Halloween Ends.

By the time the thirteenth installment in the long-running series arrives in 2022, it’ll mark Curtis’ sixth time playing Laurie over the span of 44 years, which is unheard of within the realms of horror. In a new interview, though, the actress admitted that Halloween Ends will probably mark the end of the line for the legendary scream queen.

“I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her. And I’m not saying something like, ‘Oh, because I die!’. It’s nothing to do with that. I’m talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy.”

While Curtis is quick to point out that she’s not giving away any spoilers by confirming Laurie’s death, Halloween Ends feels like the logical place to draw a line under her tenure. The recent reinventions were designed as a trilogy from the outset, and it would only dilute the impact were the 62 year-old to make yet another comeback. She’ll have run away from Michael Myers in every decade from the 1970s to the 2020s, which is an incredible legacy to leave behind.