Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Ends Will “Make People Very Angry”

The Halloween film franchise is a long-running and exciting maze of movies and storytelling revolving around one masked slasher and his unending desire to kill. While many films tell his tale, many of them have different directors and screenwriters involved, allowing unique stories to be born. Of course, they all — sans one — revolve around Michael Myers and the murders he commits on Halloween.

The newest Halloween movies within the Blumhose trilogy take place immediately after the first 1978 Halloween film with no regard to other storylines, thus allowing the haunting tale of Michael Myers to build from its original plot.

Halloween Ends will mark the end of that very Blumhouse trilogy, and Jamie Lee Curtis is talking about what feelings the third movie will elicit in audiences when it premieres next year.

Curtis had this to say to The Illuminerdi about Halloween Ends and how it will shock, anger, and stimulate people.

“…He (David Gordon Green) sort of alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people. It’s going to make people very angry. It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy. Now that’s all I kind of knew from David. Only recently have he and I started to talk a little bit post-Venice film festival a little bit about the movie, a couple little tweaks that I’ve offered, but very little that you know, this man makes great movies. I just have to stay out of the way.”

David Gordon Green is a wonderful filmmaker, and the following two films will undoubtedly be an excellent way to finish telling Myer’s story on this path. Or… a perfect way to pause it.

You can see Halloween Kills in theaters this Friday, October 15th, and Halloween Ends in theaters in 2022.