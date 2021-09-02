Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Kills’ Mob Violence Reminds Her Of The US Capitol Attack

2018’s Halloween brought Michael Myers back in style, and next month’s Halloween Kills looks set to follow in its bloody footsteps. Myers returns once again for revenge on Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode and indications are that the action is set to get crazier than ever before.

The trailer confirms that we’ll see the people of Haddonfield uniting against Michael, with Strode telling them he’s just a man and can be killed like anybody else. But Michael has proved many times over that he won’t go down without a fight, with the trailer showcasing some awesome kills as they attempt to bring him down for good.

This communal violence struck Curtis as relevant, as she explained in a recent interview with Variety:

“What they’ve done with the second part of the trilogy was, ‘What happens when the rest of the people in that town get angry?’ We made the movie and the uprisings that started to happen where people were taking to the streets – it was all happening with what was to be the release of our movie. Which is about mob violence. So somehow they intuited in understanding that the next wave of trauma is rage. They wrote a movie about mob violence and five months later, the mobs started to gather. We were supposed to come out a year ago. And then January 6th happened – this was supposed to be released in October of last year and now we’re watching a mob descend on the U.S. capital. That’s what the next movie is about: the town of Haddonfield, all of the people in the town who were also victims of Michael Myers. There’s a group of people who are very angry at the authorities and are going to take the law into their own hands.”

Halloween Kills Photos Tease Michael's Melted Mask 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s a fun parallel and should make for some cinematic action, though given that we know Myers will return in next year’s Halloween Ends, it seems that no matter what the people of Haddonfield throw at him, he’s going to keep coming.

That should add up to a gargantuan festival of blood and violence beyond anything previously seen in the franchise. Director David Gordon Green specifically promised that the horror sequel will have “twice the thrills” and “ten times the kills” of the 2018 movie. Franchise creator and composer John Carpenter has also seen the final cut and agrees, saying:

“The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!”

The wait for this movie has been painfully long but it’s almost over. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.

Halloween Kills will hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021.