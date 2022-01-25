Jamie Lee Curtis shares first photo from ‘Halloween Ends’ set

David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy first took the world by storm in 2018 when it reintroduced the immortal figure known as Michael Myers. Better than that, the reinvigoration of the slasher franchise subsequently welcomed back beloved final girl Laurie Strode.

The warm-hearted babysitter targeted by Michael Myers in the original Halloween (1978) was famously portrayed by actress Jamie Lee Curtis. The iconic original, directed and scored by John Carpenter, certified Curtis as a household name and as a solidified “scream queen.” Curtis’ performance in the iconic film went on to land her lead roles in The Fog, Prom Night, and True Lies.

Flash forward to 2022, and horror fans everywhere are collectively expressing excitement as filming has begun for the franchise’s upcoming final installment, Halloween Ends. On Twitter, Jamie Lee Curtis shared an exclusive behind the scenes photo in her Laurie Strode ensemble. In the photo, Curtis is all smiles, posing in a fresh wardrobe with the caption, “OLD DOG NEW TRICKS” — along with a knife emoji.

OLD DOG🔪NEW TRICKS pic.twitter.com/JuGnhFLLVp — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 25, 2022

Slated for a fall 2022 release, the much-anticipated threequel is set to experience a time-jump, picking up four years after the events in Halloween Kills. The upcoming slasher movie will explore the tumultuous relationship between Strode and Myers once and for all. It will certainly be interesting to see if Curtis, who has reprised her role as Strode several times now, will undergo her final curtain call as the memorable character.

Halloween Ends is scheduled for release on October 14, 2022.