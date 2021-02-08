Jamie Lee Curtis In Talks To Star In Eli Roth’s Borderlands Movie

It looks like Jamie Lee Curtis is about to star in her first video game movie. The Knives Out actress is reportedly in talks to join Lionsgate’s Borderlands film adaptation, based on the hit sci-fi game franchise. Collider broke the news this Monday, and while they haven’t yet heard back from the studio for confirmation, they’re pretty confident in their intel.

Curtis is the third star to sign up for the pic, following Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart. Borderlands is expected to take some liberties with the original games, but there’ll be plenty of familiar elements to satiate the fans. For instance, Curtis is said to be in discussions to portray Dr. Patricia Tannis, a non-playable character who’s integral to the plot of the first outing and also factors into Borderlands 2 and 3.

Blanchett, meanwhile, is set to star as legendary thief Lilith, with Hart portraying skilled soldier Roland. Given Roth’s horror background, it’s no surprise that he cast Curtis, the original scream queen, in the pic, and the eclectic bunch of talent behind the movie also includes Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin, most well known as the creator of Chernobyl.

This isn’t necessarily the cast and crew you’d expect to be making a video game film, then, so that just goes to show how the traditionally much-maligned genre has improved of late. After the likes of Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog received warm reviews and earned tons of crash around the world, adapting games to the screen is being viewed as a lucrative investment again and Lionsgate is no doubt hoping to get a franchise out of this one.

Before Borderlands – release date unknown – gets here, Jamie Lee Curtis will next be seen reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode once more in this October’s Halloween Kills. She also just wrapped sci-fi drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, opposite Michelle Yeoh and as produced by the Russo brothers.