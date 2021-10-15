Jamie Lee Curtis Won’t Rule Out Return After Halloween Ends

Halloween Kills is finally in theaters this Friday, meaning we’re now at the midpoint of Blumhouse’s revival trilogy of the legendary horror franchise. Next year will deliver Halloween Ends, which we’ve been promised will wrap up the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers for good. But fans are skeptical about that, as we already thought we’d seen the last of both Laurie and her boogeyman many times over the decades.

Sure enough, even Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t 100% sure that Ends will be her last appearance in the series. The iconic actress was asked if she’s ready to say goodbye to Laurie after so many years playing her by ComicBook.com during a set visit. Curtis revealed that she’s learned never to say goodbye for good, as she’s been surprised before.

“Well, I’m 62 years old, and I played Laurie Strode the first time when I was 19,” Curtis explained. “And I never thought we would do another one. And every step of the way I haven’t thought we would do another one. So for me to say goodbye is not something I would ever do. I will say goodbye when I’m dead. I am a freelance actor, which means I am quote unemployed. So the truth is, I have other things I’m doing, but I will never say goodbye.”

Having said that, Curtis did go on to add that she finds it unlikely that the circumstances that led her to sign up for the Blumhouse trilogy, including a decisive phone call from Jake Gyllenhaal, would fall into place so neatly again. So she can’t imagine doing more after Ends at this point, but she’s not ruling it out.

“It will be hard to imagine a circumstance that happened the organic way that this one did from an email from [producer Jason Blum] to [director David Gordon Green] on September 7th, 2016 at 8:37 PM, Los Angeles time, saying, ‘Moonshot ‘Halloween’ question mark, full creative control, Carpenter doing the score. Is this a sandbox you would play in?’ And five years and a month later, and many hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. Millions of fans around the world are now reassociating with Laurie and Michael. And so to say goodbye? No. Can I imagine another magical scenario? No. But I never thought I’d be here. The last thing in the world I thought I would have done again is another Halloween movie, the last thing. If Jake Gyllenhaal hadn’t called me and said, ‘Hey, my friend David would like to talk to you about a Halloween movie.’ I was like, ‘Okay, Jake.’ And then David called me, but that was after the original email between them. That was way after.”

Halloween Ends was initially set to shoot back-to-back with Kills until the pandemic stopped that from happening. But things are looking good on that front, as Green recently confirmed that the screenplay is complete and awaiting notes from creator John Carpenter. It should start filming soon ahead of its release next October. In the meantime, check out Curtis⏤alongside co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, and a few familiar faces from the franchise’s past⏤in Halloween Kills, in theaters this weekend.