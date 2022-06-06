Jar Jar Binks almost reared his ugly head in an unlikely Disney Plus exclusive

Evil embodied in the Star Wars universe isn’t the Sith, or the Jedi, or midichlorians – it’s Jar Jar Binks. The hateable Gungan however nearly found his way into a Disney Plus original that is galaxies away from anything to do with George Lucas.

A major talking point around the recent reboot of Chip ‘n’ Dale in the Disney Plus exclusive Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, a film that has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences, has been something that wasn’t in the film at all: Jar Jar Binks, the most hated Star Wars character of all-time, was at one stage in the film. Yes, Jar Jar Binks.

The guy single-handedly responsible for the rise of a fascistic space government in a galaxy far far away nearly ruined another universe, as storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins has shared on his Instagram.

The sequence was to fit into the Fan Expo chase scene, but later saw the much-hated Gungan replaced with the notorious Ugly Sonic from the original first-looks at the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Frankly, both are just as horrifying and should be kept away from children by all means possible.

Thankfully, Jar Jar doesn’t look like returning anytime soon to Star Wars media. There’s an influx of Disney Plus content around the franchise, but fans needn’t worry about seeing a spin-off for Binks. Unless they do a What If…? style series, in which case surely we’ll see Darth Jar Jar. It’s what the fans desire.

In the meantime, fans are currently gripped by Obi-Wan Kenobi fever, with the latest Star Wars series releasing a new episode every Wednesday.