Jared Leto Reportedly Wants Morbius To Fight All 3 Spider-Men

Marvel Studios have come in for a fair share and often justified amount of criticism over the years that the vast majority of their movies tend to tell the same basic story over and over again, but use new characters and settings to try and disguise themselves as something else entirely. Meanwhile, the second entry in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is set to be released in March, but on paper at least, Morbius sounds awfully similar to Venom.

A critically acclaimed actor known for their fierce dedication and commitment to any character they play headlines a comic book blockbuster as a troubled protagonist, who through a series of scientific misadventures ends up gaining superhuman abilities that transform them into a grotesque creature, which causes a rift between them and their fiancee, while a shady villain with a close connection to the MacGuffin that created the hero in the first place desperately seeks the power for themself. Venom or Morbius? The answer is both.

The Living Vampire’s live-action debut may have been named as one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, but you don’t exactly hear a lot of people talking about how excited they are to see Morbius. Leto has more than likely signed a multi-picture contract in the event that it turns out to be a box office smash hit, though, and insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman wants to face off against Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire at some point in the future.

The tipster offers no further details as to the how, when, where or why this might happen, so take it with a pinch of salt for now. After all, the SPUMC is still in its infancy, so if Morbius bombs, it could be game over for Leto’s involvement at the first hurdle, and the last time he tried to make demands over a comic book role he was completely ignored, as Warner Bros. went ahead and made Joker anyway.