Jared Leto Reportedly Signed On For A Morbius Trilogy

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters may have gotten off to a better start than even the most optimistic of analysts could have predicted after Venom raced to over $850 million at the box office, but the jury is still very much out when it comes to the long-term viability of the franchise.

Of course, Sony have Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to fall back on, with the most recent agreement between the two parties widely expected to see the young actor jump between both brands, while Michael Keaton’s appearance in the first Morbius trailer seems to have sown the seeds for the two superhero worlds to occupy the same narrative space.

Indeed, despite Sony already botching one attempt at building a shared mythology, they don’t look to have been put off the idea, with a further seven projects currently in active development alongside Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Jared Leto’s upcoming debut as the Living Vampire, which hits theaters next March having been delayed from July of this year.

Now, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the leading man has reportedly signed on for an entire Morbius trilogy, which wouldn’t come as much surprise given that three-picture contracts are the standard in Hollywood. After all, almost every major franchise tends to tie its stars down for at least three movies, regardless of whether or not sequels end up happening, as a means to protect their investment and avoid scheduling conflicts in the future. And with a new Tron blockbuster in the works and a potential full-time return as the DCEU’s Joker also on the cards, the 48 year-old Academy Award winner could soon find himself hugely in demand across multiple properties.