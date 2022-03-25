Jared Leto wants Morbius to fight all 3 Spider-Men

Ahead of the release of Morbius next week, star Jared Leto says he’d be willing to duke it out with all three Spider-Men from the movies: portrayed by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

The trio of web-slinging actors previously shared the screen for the box office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home. And since Morbius is in Sony’s interconnected Spider-Man Universe, and arose originally from Marvel comics as the web-head’s foe, it seems entirely possible the bloodthirsty character could go toe to toe with Peter Parker himself in a future film.

When asked by ComicBook’s Phase Zero – MCU podcast which Spider-Man he’d prefer to fight, Leto gave a grandiose response.

“Well, I’ll tell you, I’ll take them all, my friend.”

Leto went on to say he isn’t “scared” to handle all three Spider-Men, but that Holland’s version of the character in particular “seems quite fitting” for a potential follow-up story of the biochemist-turned-vampire.

“I would love to see them get in the ring with one another, these two characters. I think Tom’s just, you know, done a phenomenal job and he’s a great actor and he just brings a lot of energy and humor to the role,” he said.

While the SSU does have connections to Marvel, Spider-Man: No Way Home actually takes place in a separate cinematic universe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, No Way Home‘s multiverse-collapsing plot did bring the SSU’s Venom, played by Tom Hardy, into the MCU, so it’s certainly possible for Morbius to face the webslinger on screen one day.

Morbius hits theaters April 1.