Jared Leto’s Totally Unrecognizable In New House Of Gucci Set Photos

Jared Leto has almost become entirely defined by his willingness to disappear into every role that he plays, regularly undergoing intense physical transformations in order to get into character. Indeed, the actor has already admitted that next year’s comic book blockbuster Morbius is going to be one of the very few times he’s used his natural speaking voice in a movie, but even then he’ll be buried under prosthetics as the title hero’s vampiric alter ego.

It just isn’t a Leto performance unless there’s some sort of crazy Method acting involved, whether it be the unusual gifts he sent his Suicide Squad co-stars, losing 30 pounds and waxing his entire body for an Academy Award winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, packing on so much weight that he ended up in a wheelchair to play John Lennon’s killer in Chapter 27 or effectively blinding himself for Blade Runner 2049, although the tables were turned somewhat when he was unwittingly stalked by Denzel Washington during shooting on crime thriller The Little Things.

The 49 year-old is currently filming Ridley Scott’s biographical drama House of Gucci, which is set to hit theaters in November, where Leto portrays Paolo Gucci, brother of the fashion empire’s head Maurizio. The first set photos of the DCEU’s Joker in the movie promise yet another astonishing level of immersion, and you can check them out over at E! Online.

Yep, that is indeed Jared Leto buried under all that makeup, which is incredible to think about. House of Gucci focuses on the buildup towards and aftermath of Maurizio’s murder, which was orchestrated by his ex-wife, who’ll be played by Lady Gaga. The stacked cast also features Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, and it’s already shaping up to be a serious awards season contender when the 2022 batch of nominations get announced this time next year.