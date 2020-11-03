Jason Blum Doesn’t Know What The Future Holds For The Halloween Franchise

The Halloween franchise has been around for over 40 years, and yet none of the various sequels and remakes came anywhere close to recapturing the magic of John Carpenter’s classic 1978 original until the property fell into the hands of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. Best known for their work in the comedy genre, the duo disregarded the entirety of the canon and crafted their 2018 movie as a direct continuation of the first installment.

The back to basics approach worked a treat, with Halloween scoring the best reviews the franchise had seen in four decades and doing big business at the box office as an entirely new generation of fans were introduced to Michael Myers. Sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends may have been delayed an entire year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but there’s no doubt that both will continue the series’ recent resurgence based on what we’ve seen so far.

When Halloween Ends lands in theaters in October 2022, it’ll mark the thirteenth chapter in the franchise, which seems like a fitting time for director Gordon Green to step away. In a recent interview, though, Blumhouse chief Jason Blum was asked if he had any plans for the property after the latest trilogy draws to a close, and he was unsurprisingly evasive with his answer.

“I have not thought that far ahead. Right now, we’re in the midst of what we see as the David Gordon Green trilogy. And the story, like with the Rob Zombie films, it had these little offshoots. They had done Halloween III: Season of the Witch way back then, so it’s like we’re living in the moment with these films that are successful, and we’ll see where it goes from there. I hope there is a theatrical experience. The future is still in place, but for right now, yes. It just speaks to me.”

No marketable horror brand is ever left on the sidelines for too long, unless of course there’s a complicated rights battle to contend with, and there’s very little chance that Halloween will end with Gordon Green’s third and final effort. That being said, the title makes it pretty clear that it’ll mark the conclusion of the filmmaker’s time at the helm.