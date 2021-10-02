Jason Blum Hopes To Make More Michael Myers Movies After Halloween Ends

Blumhouse successfully relaunched the Halloween franchise in 2018, kickstarting a new trilogy which finally continues this month with Halloween Kills. As fans know, 2022 will then deliver the final chapter in this trilogy, Halloween Ends, which promises to conclude the saga of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode for good. But we’re less sure if it will be the last time we’ll see Michael Myers on our screens. In fact, we’re pretty sure it won’t be.

And, if Blumhouse’s Jason Blum had his way, he’d already have more Halloween movies in the works. While speaking to ComicBook.com, the horror maestro admitted that the studio’s deal with the franchise’s producers only covers this trilogy, but he would personally love to be able to extend that to make more films featuring The Shape. However, Blum clarified that there are no plans beyond Ends at this point in time.

“We made an arrangement for three movies. We had a three-picture marriage with Michael Myers,” Blum confirmed. “I would love to extend it. If Malek [Akkad] would like us, I’d love to extend it, but we’re very busy making sure the third movie is spectacular because that’s our immediate job and if it goes beyond that, I’d be thrilled. But there are currently no plans for us to be involved after this third movie.”

Blum’s ambitions are hardly surprising given that the Halloween series has by now proven itself to be as unkillable as Myers himself. Something that has ensured its longevity is the franchise’s constant altering of its own continuity – case in point, 2018’s Halloween, which erased every previous sequel and only counted 1978’s original as canon. So, if Blumhouse does get the rights to do more after Ends, they could feasibly refresh it once again in some way. How about a prequel that’s set in an earlier time period? Or build a movie around Danielle Harris’ Jamie Lloyd?

The initial plan was to shoot the second and third entries in the trilogy back to back, but the pandemic put paid to that idea. Instead, Halloween Ends is set to start filming in January 2022, according to Myers star James Jude Courtney, which means it’ll be ready to go by next fall. In the meantime, don’t miss Halloween Kills when it slashes its way into cinemas from this October 15th.