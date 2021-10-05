Jason Blum Names Blumhouse Movies He’d Love To See As TV Shows

Having already conquered the big screen by establishing a reputation as one of Hollywood’s premiere hit factories, Blumhouse has increasingly set its sights on television and streaming. Jason Blum is unquestionably part of the conversation when it comes to naming Hollywood’s most successful producers of the last decade, delivering a string of low budget genre movies that have gone on to reap bumper box office rewards.

Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse is back for a second year running, and while The Purge series was canceled after two seasons, the company’s head honcho still has designs on adapting some of the back catalogue for either network or streaming schedules. In a new interview with ComicBook, Blum revealed two titles in particular that he’d love to see get the episodic treatment.

“I’d love to make a show of Upgrade. I’ve been working on that for some time. Hopefully we’ll figure that out. I think Sinister would make a great television show. I think that would be fun to do. There are others, too. We have four or five that I think would be great to explore in either ongoing series or maybe just a limited series.”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything on the Upgrade series, which was first announced to be in development in May of last year. The premise of Leigh Whannell’s high concept sci-fi action thriller is ripe with potential, and it wouldn’t break the bank either since the movie only cost $3 million to make.

The two Sinister films earned over $140 million on combined production costs of $13 million, so the supernatural mythos created by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill clearly has a lot of fans. Those two are still in the Blumhouse business, with The Black Phone releasing in January 2022, so the boss may well end up getting his wish one day in the not too distant future.