Jason Blum Teases First Look At Halloween Kills With BTS Photo

At this point, I’m sure those of you reading this have revisited at least a few of the films making up the Halloween franchise this month. If not, then you’d better get cracking, because very few series other than this one are capable of properly allowing us to observe the season.

Speaking of which, we’ll be treated to another installment less than one year from now, that being Halloween Kills. Set to be directed by David Gordon Green, the flick will be the second part in a trilogy started with 2018’s Halloween. And considering how much I loved that, I’m definitely on board for what’s to come.

Offering up a teaser of sorts is that of producer Jason Blum. This isn’t exactly the first photo to come from the set as of late, but it’s cool getting something straight from a bigwig such as he. In the image seen below, the aforementioned David Gordon Green can be spotted going over some of the daily footage, hinting that – surprise, surprise – somebody is going to get stabbed in this movie.

When it comes to the list of Michael Myers’ potential victims, the possibilities are virtually endless. Heck, Jamie Lee Curtis herself recently spoke of how they’re really throwing it back with this one:

“What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for forty years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978.”

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters on October 16th, 2020, with Halloween Ends set to follow on October 15th, 2021. As always, it’s recommended that you keep watching this space as production continues.