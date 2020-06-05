Here’s How Jason Isaacs Could Look As The DCEU’s Mr. Freeze

He’s one of Batman’s biggest foes, but Mr. Freeze hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 1998’s Batman & Robin. It seems Arnold Schwarzenegger’s campy portrayal of the sub-zero supervillain has cast a shadow over the character, then, but fans are hoping that they’ll finally get a new cinematic version of Victor Fries in the DCEU in the near future. Most likely opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in The Batman movies.

But who could play the cold-hearted criminal? Various names have been suggested, of course, and Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi was at one point suspected to be playing Freeze in The Suicide Squad, but we’re pretty sure that’s not going to happen. How about we look to the star of another British institution instead, though? Namely, Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs. Also known for Star Trek: Discovery, Isaacs has made a career out of playing memorable bad guys. But would he make a good Freeze?

If you’re not buying it, just check out these truly awesome pieces of fan art from Awedope Arts. The digital artist has imagined Isaacs in the classic Fries get-up, making it seem like he’s just walked out of an episode of Batman: The Animated Series. With his head shaved and in those red goggles, you have to admit Isaacs looks spot-on for the part.

The actor has already even got many of the DC’s universe’s most famous villains on his resume, thanks to his frequent appearances in DC animated movies. He voiced Ra’s al Ghul in 2010’s Batman: Under the Red Hood, Sinestro in 2011’s Green Lantern: Emerald Knights and Lex Luthor in 2015’s Justice League: Gods and Monsters. Not to mention that he just voiced the Man of Steel himself in this year’s Superman: Red Son.

Would Jason Isaacs be your pick for who should play the DCEU’s Mr. Freeze, though? If not, who would? Join the conversation in the comments section below.