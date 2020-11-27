Jason Momoa Bulked Up For Game Of Thrones By Eating Pizza

One of the stranger stories of last year was the news that Jason Momoa had been subjected to online body shaming after some paparazzi pictures of the actor on vacation went viral. Yes, the same Jason Momoa who shot to mainstream attention as the hulking Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and then went on to headline the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made in Aquaman, a movie where he spent a lot of time shirtless to show off his ripped superhero physique.

Apparently, some fans were expecting the actor to maintain that look all-year round, which takes a whole lot of effort. And given that he’s in better shape than probably every single one of the people that criticized his so-called ‘dad bod’ – and if that’s somebody letting themselves go, then who knows what that says about the rest of us? – Momoa was quick to laugh it off.

In a recent interview, though, the 41 year-old admitted that while bulking up to play Drogo, he gorged himself on almost everything in sight, including huge amounts of pizza. We’ve all eaten an entire pizza in one sitting before, of course, but it would be fair to say that the effects would have been quite the opposite for most of us.

“Some guys are like genetically ripped and have abs, and I don’t. I generally don’t have a six-pack, which has been my nemesis forever. I’ve always got a solid four-pack, maybe even a two-pack, and that’s all about diet which is challenging for me.”

Momoa clearly left an impression, with Khal Drogo becoming a firm fan favorite despite only appearing in eleven episodes of Game of Thrones, and he’ll be remaining in the Warner Bros. sandbox for the foreseeable future. The Braven star will next be seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, as well as playing a major part in Denis Villenueve’s delayed Dune next fall, before heading back to Atlantis to reprise the role of Arthur Curry in James Wan’s Aquaman 2.