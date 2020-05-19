Jason Momoa Drops The F-Bomb And Demands The Snyder Cut

Jason Momoa drops the F-bomb in a new video and says what we’re all thinking: Release the damned Snyder Cut of Justice League already!

Unlike the “J.J. Cut” – which got a lot of traction some months ago – that refers to a mythical extended version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, we know that the Snyder Cut of the DECU’s Justice League is very much a real thing. The only problem is, Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to release this version. We still don’t have a logical explanation for why, but according to some recent reports, company execs are against the idea. That hasn’t stopped the fans from campaigning, though, and even the director is constantly teasing what his original spin on the movie would’ve involved.

Recently, the Snyder Cut has become a hot topic again due to rumors pointing to the fact that the filmmaker has finally managed to convince WB. After a new report suggested that a teaser for the finished cut was coming to HBO Max this month, we heard that Snyder has held a private screening for executives. Now, folks on the internet think that the director is going to announce the release date tomorrow, and several news outlets believe the studio has relented and that the Snyder Cut is happening after all.

As if all of this weren’t enough to hype us for the possibility that it may finally be coming to fruition, Aquaman star Jason Momoa just posted a video online, repeatedly dropping the F-bomb and asking the company to release the Snyder Cut.

'Release the f-cking Snyder Cut!' — Jason Momoa is still campaigning 😤 (via prideofgypsies | IG) pic.twitter.com/lJG5H7Et5t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 19, 2020

With the media, fans, and even the stars putting the pressure on Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, it probably won’t be long now before we actually see what this film could’ve been without Joss Whedon’s last-minute input, which drastically changed the movie and cut many of the plot points.

Tell us, though, are you excited to see the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below.