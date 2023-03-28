Jason Momoa promises there’s a DCU future for Aquaman, but literally no one believes him

Remember how, in the run-up to James Gunn’s big DCU announcement in January, Jason Momoa kept teasing he was developing an exciting project with the franchise’s new boss? Weirdly enough, there was no trace of Momoa in Gunn’s Gods & Monsters plans, which seemed to suggests his time as Arthur Curry would be over following his incoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Two months later, the Fast X star has broken his silence on the Justice Leaguer’s future in the DCU, promising that he’s “absolutely” confident that such a key player in DC’s pantheon of superheroes will feature in Gunn and producing partner Peter Safran’s plethora of projects somewhere.The only problem? It seems like not a single DC fan believes him.

“I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman!” Momoa told GamesRadar. “But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

Despite the positivity of Momoa’s words, it seems the combined Reddit and Twitter communities are convinced the King of Atlantis sits on a throne of lies.

Maybe he’s just foolin’ around?

He's probably just joking… — Albert Ismalaj (@IsmalajAlbert) March 28, 2023

Other more cynical sorts think Momoa’s just touting the company line.

Different fans, on the other hand, believe we need to read between the lines…

Oh “Aquaman” will definitely be involved in the DCU eventually. His version? That’s questionable lol — Joel Jimenez (@Joel_J27) March 28, 2023

Gunn and Safran probably won’t make a decision until The Lost Kingdom comes out.

But if Momoa is out as Aquaman, who could he play instead? Enter Lobo.

Notice how he didn't specify it was himself who will be playing aquaman pic.twitter.com/G9lqmsBSSw — Jack the Gorilla (@Bart20879719) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, at DC Studios HQ:

James Gunn and Peter Safran: pic.twitter.com/dVDSwrPy8F — Prime (@OptimistPrime99) March 28, 2023

Jason Momoa’s DCU fate might become clearer once Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims into cinemas this Christmas season.