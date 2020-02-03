Jason Statham Reportedly Returning For Fast & Furious 10

Despite originally being introduced as a villain in the seventh installment, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw has quickly become a key component of the ever-expanding world of The Fast Saga. Not only did he switch sides to assist the team in the eighth movie, but he also co-headlined last summer’s Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne Johnson. And while the lack of Dominic Toretto and his crew failed to see it hit the billion dollar heights of previous Fast outings, over $750 million at the global box office is still a healthy return for two supporting characters starring in the first spinoff of a nearly 20 year-old franchise.

In fact, outside of the Torettos, the Shaws are now Fast & Furious‘ premiere family, with Luke Evans’ Owen also returning to side with the good guys during The Fate of the Furious, Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie playing the female lead in Hobbs & Shaw and Helen Mirren’s matriarch Magdalene set to make her third appearance in F9.

Looking further ahead, though, and Fast & Furious 10 is set to bring the main series to a close, and by all accounts the final chapter will look to be something of a greatest hits medley to send the franchise out in suitably spectacular fashion. It seems incredibly likely that Dwayne Johnson will be back for the grand finale, and now we’re hearing that Jason Statham is also being earmarked for a return.

Our sources, the same ones who tipped us off about John Cena’s role in F9 months before it was revealed in the first trailer, have told us that Statham will definitely be back for the tenth entry in the blockbuster series. Although, it comes with a caveat that some fans may not be too happy about.

The intel we’ve gotten, which comes from the same sources that also told us of Han’s return to The Fast Saga six months ago, have said that Sung Kang’s fan-favorite character will not only eventually make his peace with Deckard Shaw, but ultimately forgive him. This might prove to be a controversial decision, considering that the entire #JusticeForHan movement spawned from Shaw seemingly straight-up murdering him and then being accepted into the family with no reprisal. But with F9 fully embracing the hashtag in their marketing, there will likely be an explanation given that makes sense in the unique logic of the Fast & Furious world.