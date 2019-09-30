Dwayne Johnson Will Return For Fast & Furious 10

Dwayne Johnson’s relationship to the Fast & Furious franchise has been affected in recent years by reported feuds with Vin Diesel. The Rock moved to his own standalone movie with Hobbs & Shaw, amidst ongoing tensions with other cast members, but it now seems that this disagreement has eased, after Johnson posted a message thanking Diesel for his support of Hobbs & Shaw a few days ago.

Furthermore, our sources, the same ones who let us know about Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart‘s cameos in Hobbs & Shaw months before it released, have now revealed that Johnson will definitely be back for Fast & Furious 10. Details on how he’ll be involved in the story remain unclear at this early stage, but we’re certainly excited that the actor’s returning to the main franchise after missing out on Fast & Furious 9, and that things seem to be on the mend with Vin Diesel.

Of course, how much of their feud was stage-managed to generate buzz is difficult to tell, even though the Rock seemed to mean it when criticizing fellow series co-star Tyrese Gibson on social media for downplaying the potential of Hobbs & Shaw. All this could be leading to a Hobbs vs. Dom Toretto match-up in Fast & Furious 10, with the offscreen difficulties only adding extra spice to the confrontation.

Looking closer to home, though, and in terms of Fast & Furious 9, there’s been speculation about Paul Walker’s Brian being brought back in some form. A role for Jordana Brewster’s Mia, Brian’s wife and mother to his son, certainly implies that Walker’s fan favorite could be making an appearance, possibly through CGI, but there also may not be room for him given that the packed cast will also include Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, which will in the latter case ensure that at least one of the Shaw family will be present.

In any case, we’ll be getting Fast & Furious 9 on May 22nd, 2020, a release pushed back to avoid competition with new Bond movie No Time to Die. Fast & Furious 10 will then presumably not reach us until 2021 or 2022, depending on the development of Hobbs & Shaw 2.